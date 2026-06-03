What happened to Jalen Brunson and is he out for NY Knicks in Game 1 of 2026 NBA Finals vs Spurs?

Jalen Brunson left Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs with an apparent injury.

The New York Knicks faced trouble early in the 2026 NBA Finals. The worst possible start to the series against the San Antonio Spurs was a possibility as star Jalen Brunson left the game with an apparent leg injury.

In a seemingly nothing play, Spurs‘ Harrison Barnes fell to the floor and landed against Brunson’s right knee. At first, the contact felt light, but Brunson immediately reached for his leg and was seen limping in the play right after.

Brunson had to leave the game to be examined by team doctors in the locker room. After a quick absence, however, he returned to the team bench and appeared healthy enough to keep playing in the NBA Finals. Still, it’s something to keep an eye on moving forward.

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Brunson’s injury history

Throughout his eight-year NBA career, Brunson has battled several setbacks. According to FOX Sports, Brunson has been listed for 36 different injuries since he entered the league as a second-round selection in the 2018 Draft.

Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks

Knee injuries, like the one he has seemingly avoided after the scary play with Barnes, have only affected him twice in his career, though. Both occurred during the 2023-24 NBA season. Since then, Brunson has never been listed with a knee injury.

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However, even if he manages to complete the remainder of Game 1 of the Finals, the Knicks must keep a close eye on their star guard. Perhaps, in the heat of the moment, playing for everything he ever dreamed of, Brunson can shrug off the pain, but there might be something bothering him and threatening to derail New York’s championship hopes.

NBA Finals schedule

Although the winner of Game 1 will come out of the series opener with a big confidence boost, both sides will immediately turn their eyes into Game 2, which is just as important before the NBA Finals switch home locations. The full series schedule is as follows:

Game 2: Knicks at Spurs on June 5

Game 3: Spurs at Knicks on June 8

Game 4: Spurs at Knicks on June 10

Game 5: Knicks at Spurs on June 13 (if necessary)

Game 6: Spurs at Knicks on June 16 (if necessary)

Game 7: Knicks at Spurs on June 19 (if necessary)

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