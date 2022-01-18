Milwaukee Bucks will face the Memphis Grizzlies at the Fiserv Forum this Wednesday, January 19. Check out everything you want to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, predictions, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Milwaukee Bucks and Memphis Grizzlies will face each other at the Fiserv Forum this Wednesday, January 19, at 8:00 PM (ET). Check out everything you need to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free. You can watch it live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The last NBA champions, the Milwaukee Bucks, had a great chance to be very close to being the leaders in the Eastern Conference. In total they had 27 wins, the same amount as the Bulls, Nets and Heat (although with a higher number of losses). The Bucks could not take advantage of the losses of two of these three teams (Chicago and Brooklyn), because they also lost to the Hawks, and that is why they will now try to recover by facing a very tough team.

On the Memphis Grizzlies side, this year they broke their franchise record by having won 11 games in a row (sadly the loss to the Dallas Mavericks cut that streak), which allowed them to reach 3rd place in the Western Conference and now they are going for the absolute leadership. And to do that, of course, they need to keep getting wins.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Memphis Grizzlies: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, January 19, 2022

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee Bucks vs Memphis Grizzlies: Time by State in the U.S.

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Milwaukee Bucks vs Memphis Grizzlies: Storylines

The game that the Milwaukee Bucks will play against Memphis Grizzlies this Wednesday, January 18 at 8:00 PM (ET) at the Fiserv Forum, will be the first between these rivals in this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. It will be an interesting game as it will be played by two teams that are looking to fight at the top of their respective Conferences.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Milwaukee Bucks vs Memphis Grizzlies in the U.S.

This 2021/2022 NBA regular-season game between Milwaukee Bucks and Memphis Grizzlies to be played this Wednesday, January 19, at the Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin; will be broadcast on FuboTV (Free Trial) in the United States. Other options: Bally Sports WI, Bally Sports SE-MEM.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Memphis Grizzlies: Predictions

The Oddsmakers haven't revealed their favorite yet, but they will surely reveal it in the next few hours. It will be difficult to choose who will be favored, but in recent games the Memphis Grizzlies have been very solid and it is possible that they will be chosen as the favorites.

