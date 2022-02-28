Minnesota Timberwolves will visit Golden State Warriors at the Target Center this Tuesday, March 1. Find out everything you want to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Minnesota Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors will face each other at the Target Center this Tuesday, March 1, at 8:00 PM (ET). Check out everything you need to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch it live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The Minnesota Timberwolves have gone from low to high this season. After a not entirely encouraging start, in which they were fighting for the last places in the Play-in, they are now seventh, still in Play-in positions, it is true, but closely following the Nuggets, who might have overwhelmed if it weren't for the great season they are doing.

In the case of the Warriors, they remain the top favorite to win the title this year. But unlike the Phoenix Suns, who so far seem unflawed, Golden State has been short-handed in some games, though it certainly takes a pretty good night to beat them. The Warriors need to keep winning so the Memphis Grizzlies don't get close.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Golden State Warriors: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, March 1, 2022

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: Target Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Live Stream: FuboTV

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Golden State Warriors: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Golden State Warriors: Storylines

The game that the Minnesota Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors will play this Tuesday, March 1 at 8:00 PM (ET) at the Target Center will be the fourth between these rivals in this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. The first three were two victories for Warriors on November 11 and January 28 by 123-110 and 124-115, respectively; and one for Timberwolves on January 16 by 119-99.

This 2021/2022 NBA regular-season game between Minnesota Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors to be played this Tuesday, March 1, at the Target Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota; will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: Bally Sports North, NBC Sports Bay Area.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Golden State Warriors: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have not revealed their favorites yet, but they will surely reveal them in the next few hours. Although the Timberwolves are a strong team that could win this game, the Warriors will most likely be chosen as favorites.

