Washington Wizards big man Montrezl Harrell had some choice of words for Joel Embiid, who got into his head and got him ejected from yesterday's game.

The years go by and defenders still bite the bait with Joel Embiid. Embiid is one of the ultiamte trolls in the NBA and, even though some may not be a fan of the Philadelphia 76ers' star's attitude, it's clear that his mindsets are quite effective.

Embiid knows how to get into his rivals' heads. He lives rent-free in some of his rivals' minds and nearly every big man in the game seems to have an agenda against him. Yet, few can actually do something to stop him.

That was at a full display again when the Sixers met the Washington Wizards, as Embiid tricked Montrezl Harrell into getting two quick technical fouls, getting him out of the game with a big smile on his face.

Montrezl Harrell Says Joel Embiid Is Soft

Harrell, who often likes to act tough and talks a big game, called him out after the game. The former Lakers big man said that he didn't regret getting ejected for that little scuffle, even though he left his team undermanned instead of just... playing ball:

“He got an And-1. He wanted to yell at my face,” Harrell said. “I pushed him off. He backed up and went, ‘ohh, ohh I got pushed.' Stand on your toughness, bro. If you’re so tough, stand on that my dude. Don’t start nitpicking and pointing and wanting to tell on me when the ref walked in. Stand on that. Cause as you see, I am. I got tossed. I wish it wouldn’t have been in the situation that it was in, but I don’t regret it.”

Embiid Says He's Just A Troll

The Sixers star is a master at this craft. Professionals should be able to just ignore him and continue to play through it, as even he recognizes that he's just trying to mess with their heads and they continue to bite the bait:

"I wouldn’t say I baited him into that (second tech) but I like to think that I'm a troll," Embiid told the media. "I like to think I kind of made him get out of his comfort zone, and that got him kicked out. Basketball is also mental. You got to be able to get in your opposition’s heads, and that's what I did."

This is the NBA, not the UFC. No one's trying to pick up a fight here, even if they want to act like they do. So, Harrell, next time if you want to make a statement; don't let him put up 36 and 13 on you.