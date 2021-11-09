Former NBA player-turned analyst Kenny Smith showed his concerns over Zion Williamson's overweight and shared a piece of advice for him: Just eat less.

It didn't take long before Zion Williamson proved that he was a once-in-a-lifetime kind of player. No player in the NBA can stay in front of him and prevent him from going to the rim, and that's why the New Orleans Pelicans were so high on him.

The problem with Zion isn't his game but his availability. He's missed more games than he's played to start his career and it doesn't seem like he's going to suit up any time soon due to a foot injury.

Moreover, he'll never be able to stay healthy unless he drops some pounds, as he's continued to gain weight during this layoff and is now the heaviest player in the league despite being just 6'6''.

Kenny Smith On Zion Williamson: 'Just Eat Less, It's Not That Hard'

That's why former NBA player Kenny Smith opened up on Zion's situation, stating that he just needs to find the way to eat less and commit to taking care of his body if he wants to be a superstar:

(Transcript via Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post)

“The easiest part is, he’ll figure out how to eat less. It’s not hard, when it’s your profession. He puts the hours in to be a great basketball player. He’ll figure out those hours that he needs to keep his body right. It’s the same thing. It’s the same commitment. It’s not hard. Just eat less. It’s not hard at all for a guy who has that kind of discipline to be that great a player.

“Every player in their career is going to get hurt at some point. In that time you gotta figure out how to stay in shape and stay in a basketball body. Obviously, he’s healing, but he’s not ready to play.”

Zion has the talent and the intangibles to be the next big-time player. But he's got to lose some weight right now. Otherwise, he's just not going to be able to stay on the floor and will be just another 'what if.'