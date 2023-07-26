The NBA is a massive success globally thanks to stars such as LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Stephen Curry or Kevin Durant. That’s why commissioner Adam Silver has always emphasized his desire to keep growing at the international level as billions are watching.

Mexico is one of the most important markets for the league as that country has received 31 games since 1992. That’s the biggest for any host nation outside the United States and Canada.

Now, as it’s been a tradition for decades, the NBA has announced an extraordinary matchup at Mexico City during the 2023-2024 season. Read here to find out the teams and the date.

NBA Global Games: Which teams will play at Mexico City in 2023?

The Atlanta Hawks and the Orlando Magic will play a regular-season game at Arena CDMX in Mexico City on Thursday, November 9. It will be a tremendous matchup with stars like Trae Young and Paolo Banchero, the 2022-2023 Rookie of the Year.

Trae Young is one of the most talented young players in the NBA as the Atlanta Hawks’ leader. After five seasons, even with the pressure of being part of the famous Luka Doncic’s trade to the Dallas Mavericks in 2018, the point guard is now a superstar.

Last season, the Miami Heat won 111-101 over the San Antonio Spurs at Mexico City. The Hawks have been chosen for their first game in Mexico and the Magic will be there for the fourth time since 2012. They have a 2-1 record.