A few weeks ago, LeBron James shocked the NBA with a very intriguing message about his future after the Los Angeles Lakers were eliminated by the Denver Nuggets in the playoffs.

“We’ll see what happens going forward. I don’t know. I have a lot to think about to be honest. Just for me personally going forward in the game of basketball. I have a lot to think about.”

After the Lakers made big moves in free agency to convince the King, LeBron James has announced his final decision and he’ll come back with the Lakers. Many players like Trae Young took notice.

Trae Young’s special message for LeBron James

Trae Young is one of the most talented young players in the NBA as the Atlanta Hawks’ leader. After five seasons, even with the pressure of being part of the famous Luka Doncic’s trade to the Dallas Mavericks in 2018, the point guard is now a superstar.

Now, this offseason has been very busy for Trae Young. Just a few days ago, he appeared at the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas to follow closely names such as Victor Wembanyama.

Then, he had an incredible talk with Draymond Green at the Uninterrupted Film Festival. That brand was founded by LeBron James and Trae shared a very special moment with the legend at the event.

Young shared a picture with LeBron James which had a very special title and immediately went viral. Two emojis: the crown and the snowflake. Of course, the reference was clear: the King and Ice Trae. Even LeBron reposted it on his official Instagram account. A big sign of respect between NBA stars.