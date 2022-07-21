The 25-year-old Miami Heat star made a statement regarding the Kevin Durant rumors surrounding the team and himself.

The Miami Heat are looking to upgrade and disgruntled Brooklyn Net Kevin Durant could be that upgrade. The 2-time NBA champion made a trade request and almost instantly has been linked to many teams in the NBA.

While Durant’s contract could be an issue for some, the 12-time All-Star wants to go to a competitive team, enter the Miami Heat. According to NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski the Nets are seeing what options might come their way with the Heat being one of the teams.

When asked about the possibility of being traded, Bam Adebayo was very honest with his response. At the moment the Heat and Nets have 15-1 odds to win the NBA title.

Bam Adebayo comments on trade talks

“I can’t control that, It is what it is, control what you can control. Obviously, it’s an opportunity for something, but in my opinion, control what you can control” Adebayo said to the Sun Sentinel.

Meanwhile Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban stated in an interview that the desire of NBA superstar players pushing to be traded to other big teams is starting to get a little overboard, “You know what? You’ve got to separate reality from talk, right? When a guy’s got three or four years left, the team’s got the choice.”

While Durant is heavily linked with Miami the Nets are looking for a big trade and Bam Adebayo could be involved in that package. There are also rumors that the Nets want to part ways with Ben Simmons as well.

