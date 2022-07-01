The Bulls’ guard was ecstatic that teammate Zach LaVine is returning to the team next season and took to social media to mark the occasion.

Zach LaVine was a free agent for only a few hours as the Chicago Bulls wrapped up the 27-year-old to a five-year $215.2 million max contract, with the fifth year being a player option. All in all, not a bad day for LaVine who while a Bull has been a two time All-Star and averaged 24.4 points per game last season.

The Bulls are trying to rekindle the magic of the great Bull teams of the 1990’s and Zach LaVine is a fundamental part of that project as the Bulls look to get ready for next season in hopes of having a better run in the postseason.

While the oddsmakers have the Bulls at 41-1 odds to win the NBA title next year one teammate of LaVine is really happy he’s back and took to social media to showcase that.

DeMar DeRozan happy that Zach LaVine is back with the Bulls

DeMar DeRozan reposted the original Instagram video posted by LaVine of the Wolf of Wall Street with Zach LaVine’s face over Leonardo DiCaprio’s during the scene in which the main character yells, “Am not leaving.”

DeRozan is entering his second year with the Bulls and had 27.9 points per game last season with the team and hopes to continue his career form well into next season.



