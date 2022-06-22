The legacy will continue as Shaq's, Pippen's and more sons of former NBA players are prospects in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Some people could say being the son of any NBA player would have an easier path to the best basketball league in the world. The truth is this type of players have a different mindset because of their parents but as some managers have said before they aren't coming more polished or anything like it.

As a matter of fact, this players might have to work as twice as much as other players. Checking out the facts, on seven occasions in the last 35 years, a player whose father was also drafted into the NBA was selected among the top-five picks. However, only four of those seven players went on to become All-Stars.

However, in sports there aren't guarantees of anything. Even prospects with the greatest family backgrounds have suffered injuries or problems of some sort that ends up in an NBA career that couldn't keep up with the father's legacy.

Shaq's, Pippen's and more NBA heirs to be selected

For example, Shareef O'Neal doesn't have the father's physique and athleticism. Shaq was explosive in the paint thanks to his huge physique, while his son's more reliable asset is his rebound skills. Because the only thing to be compared to his father is his bad free-throw percentage, which was 47% in the last season with LSU. So, he might not even get drafted.

Whereas Scotty Pipen Jr, son of the great Scottie Pippen, has more chances to make it. Pippen Jr is a 6-foot-3 tall with an average of 20 points, 4 assists and 4 rebounds per game in the last 2021-22 NCAA season playing for Vanderbilt.

Finally, Ron Harper Jr who may be the best prospect among the three presented in this article. The son of the former Chicago Bulls player has an average of 15 points and 6 rebounds with a 40% in three-point shots made in the last season with the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

Full list of prospect players with NBA inheritance in the 2022 NBA Draft

It is important to note that none of this players set to be selected among the top 10 picks overall in the 2022 NBA Draft on Thrusday. However, all of them might have one of their last chances to make a move to the NBA to continue with their father's legacy.