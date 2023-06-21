Scoot Henderson could become the No. 1 or No. 2 pick in the nation but it all depends on what the San Antonio Spurs and Charlotte Hornets do during the Draft since they have the first two picks of the event.

Henderson’s secret goes beyond his stature as Victor Wembanyama, he is different as Scoot is a player built on hard work and with enough G League experience to join the NBA and start as a starter as soon as possible, that it’s something almost no other 2023 NBA Draft player has.

Scoot’s dad was neither a pro player nor a college star, he is a basketball connoisseur, his father knows the game deeply like no other fan. Scoot’s talent was honed by his father.

What is one of Scoot’s qualities according to his mom?

In a recent ESPN article by Hanif Abdurraqib entitled “The uncompromising ambition of Scoot Henderson” multiple testimonies of Scoot Henderson’s life came to light, including his mom, Crystal, she mentioned one of her son’s qualities: “Scoot was always a student of the game.”

In addition to that quality, his mom referred to how the family fed Scoot’s basketball IQ during his childhood: “At two years old, he had to come with us to his older sister’s games, and he would watch, and it helped his IQ and when Chris started training him, he already had picked up so much of the game just from watching at a young age.”

Although his mom was not involved in her son’s physical training, she had a lot to do with discipline at home, her sons and daughters have been outstanding students and extraordinary athletes.