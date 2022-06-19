On Sunday, June 19, the Warriors and the Celtics could have face-off at the Chase Center in a Game 7. Check out what Draymond Green said about it.

The battle for the NBA Championship between the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics still makes the sparks going. Especially for the Warriors' players whom are celebrating. In fact, Draymond Green made a joke about his preparation for Game 7, which of course, it isn't happening .

Although, throughout the NBA Finals series, Green struggled to help his team due to his incontrollable self. In fact, he got fouled out three times during the series in crucial moments of this series. In total, Green summed up 25 fouls in the 2022 NBA Finals.

Despite his lack of self-control in clutch moments, Green averaged 8 rebounds, 6 points and 6 assists during his 4th NBA Championship run with the Golden State Warriors. Now, Green has more time to spend in his personal projects like the beef with Ja Morant, his podcast and his Twitter.

Draymond Green teases about Game 7 on Twitter

Clearly Draymond Green is still celebrating his NBA Championship, though. If the Celtics could have been able to close out a win at home, this would have been a serious tweet about Sunday's game. But the reality is the Warriors closed out another historic championship run.

In fact, the Warriors are celebrating two things, Father's Day and his 7th NBA Championship. In addition, Green clinched his 4th NBA title with the Warriors to tie some of the greatest NBA players like LeBron James and Shaquille O'Neal.

