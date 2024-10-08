Trending topics:
NFL News: HC John Harbaugh warns Ravens about Jayden Daniels after facing Joe Burrow

After the Baltimore Ravens' victory over the Cincinnati Bengals and Joe Burrow, HC John Harbaugh warned his players about facing Jayden Daniels in Week 6 of the NFL.

Quarterback Jayden Daniels #5 of the Washington Commanders during the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on September 29, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona. The Commanders defeated the Cardinals 42-14.
© Christian Petersen/Getty ImagesQuarterback Jayden Daniels #5 of the Washington Commanders during the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on September 29, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona. The Commanders defeated the Cardinals 42-14.

By Matías Persuh

Slowly, the Baltimore Ravens have been regrouping this NFL season, and today they are serious contenders. Next week, they will face none other than Jayden Daniels and the Commanders, and head coach John Harbaugh specifically warned his players about the differences between Daniels and Joe Burrow.

In the traditional press conference for the Ravens, the coach was candid when asked about the opportunity to face a player who is having a standout season, despite being new to the league. Harbaugh even took the opportunity to differentiate him from another great talent like Burrow.

“I see a really good quarterback. Every week, you look at the quarterback; that’s where the offense starts.” Harbaugh spoke about Daniels. “Joe Burrow is a top quarterback in the league. He’s one of the best guys, but he’s one of the best guys in his own unique way, and we saw it on Sunday – the challenges that his game presents.”

Continuing with his thoughts on the rookie quarterback, Harbaugh didn’t mince words: Jayden Daniels is … Heck, he’s played in, what, five games now? And he’s been one of the best in the league for five games, so far, as a rookie. He plays [differently] than Joe Burrow. Every quarterback plays their own unique way.”

John Harbaugh

Head coach John Harbaugh of the Baltimore Ravens reacts after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in overtime at Paycor Stadium on October 06, 2024 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

“Similarities, differences, there is always that part of it, but we just have to look at him and how he fits into their offense, and [we have to] prepare for their offense – run by him – and that’s a big challenge. I mean, we’ve got our hands full with that.” John Harbaugh finally concluded.

The Ravens are getting players back

In the lead-up to a major matchup in Week 6 of the NFL against the Washington Commanders, good news is gradually coming in for the Baltimore Ravens regarding players who have missed games due to injury.

As confirmed by Harbaugh in a press conference, one of the players who could return after missing several weeks due to injury is none other than offensive guard Andrew Vorhees.

“Andrew will come back, maybe this week. Three weeks with a high-ankle [sprain] is about right, and gosh, you can’t believe how hard he’s working at it. It’s amazing how tough he is. So, it will be good to have him back, but an object in motion tends to stay in motion.” HC stated.

Andrew Vorheens

Andrew Vorhees #72 of the Baltimore Ravens takes the field prior to a preseason game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on August 24, 2024 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers defeated the Ravens 30-7.

Baltimore Ravens upcoming matches

  • vs Washington Commanders, Week 6
  • vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Week 7
  • vs Cleveland Browns, Week 8
  • vs Denver Broncos, Week 9
  • vs Cincinnati Bengals, Week 10
matías persuh
Matías Persuh

Matias Persuh is a sports journalist and writer who graduated with a bachelor's degree in Sports Journalism in 2008. Since then, he has covered numerous events, including local soccer games, and has interviewed players and coaches. Matias has also participated as a columnist in various radio shows. Fluent in English, Spanish, and Slovenian, he displays great enthusiasm when analyzing NBA and NFL games. In addition, he regularly follows major competitions such as the Premier League, Serie A, and La Liga. Joining Bolavip US in July 2024 marked a significant step forward in his career, allowing him to continue developing his skills and delivering the most resonant news and reports to the audience.

