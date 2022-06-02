The Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics are playing in the 2022 NBA Finals. Both have a unique story behind their current mascots that appear in their NBA home games.

The Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics are among the oldest NBA franchises. Despite both have their unique history regarding their jersey colors, their logo and their official mascot. In fact, the Warriors moved from Philadelphia to San Fracisco, then to Oakland to end up in the Bay Area again. Whereas the Celtics have never moved from the Boston area.

As mentioned before, the Golden State Warriors have moved from town to town in the past. This meant they had to find their way into their future fanbase's heart. In fact, they had their own mascots like Berserker to foreshadow their awful records on the court.

For the Boston Celtics, they knew exactly who were going to be their fanbase and indeed they were. The Boston area back in the 1960's had a unique population that helped shape their basketball team to what is known today.

What are the mascots of the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics?

Both the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics had their own story regarding their official mascots. As for the Warriors, the Dubs have moved twice so they had to look for a mascot that could fit their fanbase, while the Celtics had it all along with them.

In fact, the Golden State Warriors used to have "The Thunder" as their official mascot until he was retired in 2007. There's no official statement about it, however it is rumored that the mascot was retired when the Seattle SuperSonics were sold to a group with the intention of moving them to Oklahoma City. Shortly after, the Thunder made their debut, then the Warriors never came up with another mascot.

Whereas the Boston Celtics have "Lucky the Leprechaun" as their official mascot. He has been with the team for more than 50 years in their team's logo. However, his first NBA appearence was on October, 2003. He represents the Boston's Irish heritage and the large Irish population.



