The Golden State Warriors won their 7th NBA Championship. But for Gary Payton II this will be his first and his most special title because he shares it with his father.

Gary Payton II's personal story with the Golden State Warriors is very special. Not only because how he became an important role player for Steve Kerr's squad, but because how he made it to the squad in the first place. In fact, Payton II was supposed to be part of the Warriors organization but not on the court.

Before the 2021-22 NBA season, Payton II signed multiple 10-day contracts with the Warriors to be part of the squad during the pre-season. Shortly after he was waived, Payton II didn't have many options. So, he opted out to apply for a job as video coordinator for the Warriors to be closer to the team.

Then, during the first week of the season Payton II signed a one-year deal with the Warriors. He was a starter in 73 regular-season games with the Dubs. He also started in two games in the Western Conference semifinals, but he got injured. So for Game 5 in the Finals, Payton II made his return to post 15 points, five rebounds and three steals. Then, the Warriors went on to win the NBA title, so he could be part of this very special list.

Gary Payton and Gary Payton II become the newest father-son duo to win the championship

Living up to a father's history can be very tough. Especially if your father was an NBA player who got himself the championship. In fact, its not so common that a father and a son both clinched the NBA championship. The first father-son duo that both clinched the title as players were Matt Guokas Sr and Matt Jr. The father won it in the first-ever NBA season, while the son made it in the 1967 season with the Philadelphia 76ers.

The next duo is Rick Barry and Bren Barry, the father won it with the Golden State Warriors in 1975, as the son won it with the San Antonio Spurs in 2005. Then, as if it was coordinated, Bill Walton won the championship with the Portland Trail Blazers in 1977 and his son Luke Walton was part of the Los Angeles Lakers who won the 2009 NBA Championship.

In the last decade, Klay Thompson clinched his first NBA title to even his father Mychal Thompson who won his first in 1987 with the Los Angeles Lakers. So the newest duo is the Payton one. Gary Payton father won the championship with the Miami Heat in 2006, and his son became the 2022 NBA Champion with the Golden State Warriors.