Brandon Miller is not as hyped as Victor Wembanyama but he was one of the top drafted players during the 2023 NBA Draft and it is likely that in the future Brandon will end up being better than other players.

The Charlotte Hornets have a good roster with players who have top skills to score points but they are weak on defense, that has been the Hornets’ weak point in the last three seasons.

The 2023-2024 NBA season should be a special one for the franchise as with LaMelo Ball back after his ankle injury things could be much better for them now that he is paired with Brandon Miller.

When will Brandon Miller play his offseason game?

Brandon Miller will play a few minutes on July 3, 2023 during the California Classic that will be played through July 5. The first day of the event three games will be played, one of those games will be the Charlotte Hornets against the San Antonio Spurs at Golden 1 Center, Sacramento on 8:00 PM (ET), the game will be available through ESPN, NBA TV and the free live streaming is Fubo (7-day free trial).

Other games where Brandon Miller could play during the 2023 offseason games:

July 5, 6:00 PM (ET) – Golden State Warriors vs. Charlotte Hornets

July 7, 6-9 PM (ET) – Charlotte Hornets vs. San Antonio Spurs

July 9, 4-7 PM (ET) – Los Angeles Lakers vs. Charlotte Hornets

Victor Wembanyama will not be playing Brandon Miller, unfortunately he will not be available to play the Hornets so Victor will not be playing during the California Classic, but it is likely that he will be available for the Las Vegas Summer League.