Victor Wembanyama was the 1st overall pick during the 2023 NBA Draft, it is likely that he will become a big star but there is still a lot to be seen about his talent and what his future will be like playing for San Antonio Spurs.

As of now it is unclear when Wembanyama will play games during the upcoming 2023-2024 NBA season but it is likely that at some point in the season he will become a starter as he played pro ball in France.

The San Antonio Spurs hope Victor Wembanyama is the player they need to lead the franchise back into the postseason, unfortunately Victor won’t be able to enjoy Popovich for long as the Spurs likely have a new head coach in 2024.

Where will Victor Wembanyama play in the 2023 offseason?

According to reporter Andrew Lopez, new Spurs player Victor Wembanyama could play a game or two in what will be the 2023 NBA Summer League which will take place in Las Vegas, Nevada between July 7-17.

The San Antonio Spurs will be one of the teams that will play in the Summer League, their first game will be against the Charlotte Hornets on July 7 at 9:00 PM (ET). But before the start of the Summer League the Spurs will play in the California Classic but Victor will not be present at that event, only in the Summer League.