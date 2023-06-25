NBA Video: Rookie Brandon Miller says how far the Hornets will go next season

Brandon Miller was selected as the 2nd overall pick during the 2023 NBA Draft, the Charlotte Hornets are confident that he could be the key to going far in the upcoming season. He was a college star with Alabama winning multiple awards.

The Charlotte Hornets had a bad past season, they had a losing record at 27-55 and were the worst team in the Southeast Division, plus they finished in the 14th spot in the Eastern Conference standings.

Two injured players affected the Hornets’ season, with LaMelo Ball being one of the players who suffered one of the worst injuries during the regular season. But the good news is that they will be back for the new season.

What is the Brandon Miller lofty goal for the upcoming season?

Brandon Miller played for the Alabama Crimson Tide and therefore he is used to having a lot of confidence in himself and his team, recently in an interview with a WCNC reporter after he was drafted, Miller said about the Hornets upcoming season: “I see the Charlotte Hornets in the NBA finals next year. So hopefully we’ll get that big trophy at the end.”

Miller never won a college title with the Alabama Crimson Tide but he was lethal playing a single season with that program. He posted 18.8 PPG, 43% FG, 85.9% FT, 38.4% threes. In addition, he was named SEC Player of the Year, SEC Rookie of the Year, First-team All-SEC, Wayman Tisdale Award, Consensus second-team All-American, among other awards.