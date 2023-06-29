The Dallas Mavericks want Reggie Bullock to stay for at least one more season and for that to be possible they were reviewing his contract so that he would feel happy in the franchise, the front office made a big effort to keep him.

Luka Doncic needs all the help possible to go far in the season, during the 2022-2023 season the Dallas Mavericks could not qualify for the playoffs, they finished the season with a losing record of 38-44 and the 3rd spot in the Southwest Division within Western Conference.

Bullock was the only player within the franchise to play 78 games during the 2022-2023 season, which puts him in a special place deserving of a new offer from the franchise to play another year in Dallas.

How much will the Mavericks pay Reggie Bullock?

According to Marc Stein, the Mavericks offered Reggie Bullock a $10.5m contract which would be fully guaranteed. He has been playing in the NBA for a little over 10 years since he was drafted in 2013 by the Los Angeles Clippers and since 2021 he has been playing for the Dallas Mavericks where during 2022 he played 18 postseason games being his career highest in four postseason appearances.

The Mavericks with Bullock have a player with enough experience to help not only Luka Doncic but also the new drafted players, it’s likely that the Mavericks could make it to the postseason knowing that they will keep other experienced players like Bullock.