LaMelo Ball is one of the Charlotte Hornets young stars who could become an All-NBA one day but it’s still too early to talk about it, especially knowing what the Hornets are going through to reach a postseason.

The NBA’s offseason tends to be entertaining most of the time due to the amount of drama that often goes out to the public where players get into trouble and that is often entertaining content for the fans.

On the other hand, the Charlotte Hornets were recently ‘sold’ since Michael Jordan, major owner, sold his stake and that could lead the franchise to a rebuild where the new owner could demand better results for the upcoming seasons.

Video shows LaMelo rejecting Jaden Newman

The video is short but LaMelo Ball did not want to give in to Jaden Newman’s demand since she had asked him for a follow-back on Instagram to which LaMelo replied “I Don’t Run It” referring to him not managing his Instagram account, probably a community manager.

After being rejected, Jaden Newman’s instagram comments are full of people writing “I don’t run it” being that the funny answer that LaMelo Ball gave her to reject the follow-back request. She has 1m followers on Instagram and is one of the most famous female basketball players on IG.