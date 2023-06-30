The Free Agency will be the most electrifying week in the NBA and begins on the last Friday of June at 6:00 PM (ET) in what some have called an unusual day for such a special event where the future of several players will be defined.

Despite the fact that the free agency week begins on the last day of June, the deals will not be signed until the last day of it, on July 6, and the worst thing is that there is a time limit to sign established at 12:01 PM (ET).

The free agency week has an official name given by the NBA, it is known as the Free Agency Moratorium and during that week the league opens negotiations between the teams and the different types of free agents available to reach verbal agreements before the day of the signature.

Why does the NBA free agency start on Friday, June 30 at 6:00 PM?

Previously the Free Agency started at midnight on July 1 of each year. This year the first day of July will be Saturday, and on the other hand starting at Friday 6:00 PM (ET) gives more time for the media to start a broader coverage and fans can watch the start of it without lose a day of work

In 2024 the free agency will start on July 1, which will be Sunday, on that occasion there will be no type of modification and therefore everything will return to normal. It’s much easier for some fans to stay up from 6:00 PM while deals and talks take place.

The best free agents will be the focus of attention throughout the week, players are expected to sign with the franchises that offer the most money, but other players want to win an NBA ring and are willing to have low paychecks to achieve it.