The 2022-2023 NBA Season opening night is just a week from now, but Kemba Walker and this five-player list won't be joining any team just yet, however, there could be a last chance for any of them.

The 2022-2023 NBA Season is a new opportunity for young and fresh players to establish themselves in a new league. As the veterans will look out to be the top men in the league, as well. But for talented players such as Kemba Walker, time and chances aren't something on the table, right now.

"[Nobody's] reached out to me. I'm just waiting… I just want to be able to play basketball again; I don't care if it's the bench or not." the 7-time All Star said to Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe, as he waits a contract buyout from the Detroit Pistons, after he signed a 2-year-deal that is worth $17,894,491, according to the specialized site Spotrac.

Now, he will have to wait outside the court for an offer that could lead him to any other NBA franchise, but maybe that wouldn't be possible, as he hasn't even played in the NBA preseason, where he could have shown some of his skills. So, these other four players are in the same situation as him.

NBA: Former All-Stars forced to stop playing ahead of the 2022-23 NBA Season

1. Carmelo Anthony

Despite Carmelo Anthony had a pretty decent season, the Los Angeles Lakers decided not to offer him a new contract. As a 38-year-old, Carmelo didn't have any offers during the summer. That's why the 10-time All-Star will have to wait until it comes, otherwise he could be force to retire.

2. Dwight Howard

The Los Angeles Lakers backup center Dwight Howard had to step up last season due to Anthony Davis' injury. He didn't made bad performance, but it wasn't enought to offer him another contract, despite his salary. As a 36-year-old and 8-time All-Star, Howard could be in his final years of activity, but he still has to wait for an offer from any team to continue to play.

3. LaMarcus Aldridge

After a bad season in Brooklyn Nets, LaMarcus Aldridge didn't get any chances to prove himself. The 7-time All-Star center played 47 games throughout last season, but he didn't made an impact as expected. Now, without any NBA offers, its uncertain what is going to be his next step.

4. Kemba Walker

The 7-time All-Star Kemba Walker has been down the road throughout his 11-year NBA career. Boucing back and forth in between NBA franchises in the last three seasons without any major role, despite he has the talent and the skills needed. Now, he will have to wait until a good offer comes if he wants to continue for another year in the NBA.

5. DeMarcus Cousins

The 4-time All-Star DeMarcus Cousins has bounced between four different NBA franchises just in the last three seasons. With just 48 games played in the last season, the 32-year-old hasn't found any offer yet to play in the next season. Although, there's no need to prove anything, the time is running out for him.

6. Michael Carter-Williams

The bonus track for this list is Michael Carter-Williams, who isn't an All-Star, but he was the 2014 Rookie Of Year award winner. Already 8 years ago, a good prospect for the league, that eventually has been with six different NBA franchises, but hasn't fullfilled the expectations. As a 30-year-old, Carter-Williams won't be part of the 2022-23 NBA Season.