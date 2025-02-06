The NBA world was stunned this week by blockbuster trades involving the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors. Luka Doncic is now set to join LeBron James in Los Angeles, while Jimmy Butler will team up with Stephen Curry in Golden State, instantly strengthening two Western Conference contenders as the regular season winds down. Hall of Famer Magic Johnson didn’t hold back in sharing his thoughts on the moves.

Doncic’s trade, in particular, sent shockwaves through the league. Fans were caught off guard, as there had been no prior rumors linking the Mavericks star to a deal involving Anthony Davis. Meanwhile, reports surfaced suggesting Butler was hesitant about joining the Warriors, but the team made the deal official just before the trade deadline.

Johnson, a legendary figure in NBA history, made it clear that these additions could shift the balance of power in the Western Conference. He issued a warning to the rest of the league, emphasizing how dangerous the Lakers and Warriors now look with their newly acquired stars.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“With the trades the Lakers and the Warriors just made, if I’m any team in the West, I wouldn’t want to see either one of them,” Johnson wrote on his X account. A potential showdown between Curry and Butler against Doncic and LeBron would be a must-watch battle, setting the stage for an electrifying playoff race.

Earvin “Magic” Johnson, president of basketball operations of the Los Angeles Lakers, speaks during media day September 25, 2017.

Advertisement

Johnson reacts to Butler’s move to the Warriors

With the trade deadline looming and the Warriors in desperate need of an All-Star to pair with Curry and Draymond Green, the front office made a bold move by acquiring Butler. Despite speculation linking Butler to the Phoenix Suns, Curry’s squad managed to land the six-time All-Star just hours before the deadline.

Advertisement

see also Lakers legend Magic Johnson shares his thoughts on Luka Doncic joining the team

Reacting to the blockbuster trade, Johnson took to X to share his thoughts. “Jimmy Butler going to the Golden State Warriors is an awesome trade for both the Warriors and the Miami Heat, but for different reasons,” Johnson wrote. “With Butler in the mix, Golden State becomes a more explosive team, and Steph now has a running mate who brings scoring, defense, and toughness.”

Advertisement

Johnson doubled down on Butler’s impact in the postseason, adding: “The best thing about Butler is that he always takes his game to another level in the Playoffs.” He emphasized that Western Conference teams should take this trade seriously as Golden State retools for another deep postseason run.

Johnson sounds off on the Lakers’ new look

While Johnson had yet to comment on Doncic’s blockbuster trade, he weighed in on another major addition in Los Angeles. With a key move at center, the Lakers have bolstered their roster, and Johnson believes their offense just became even more dangerous.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It’s going to be really hard to defend the Lakers’ pick-and-roll tandem with either Luka, LeBron, or Austin running it—especially with their new athletic center, Mark Williams!” Johnson wrote. With the Western Conference landscape shifting dramatically before the deadline, Johnson’s insights highlight just how much these trades could impact the playoff race.