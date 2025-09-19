NBA legend Pau Gasol breaks the silence on Luca Doncic’s capacity to lead Lakers’ legacy

Luka Doncic‘s arrival has transformed the Los Angeles Lakers’ project, making him the team’s cornerstone. Moreover, general manager Rob Pelinka bolstered the roster with Marcus Smart and Deandre Ayton to elevate the Slovenian’s potential. Despite these moves, critics question his ability to lead this ambitious project. For that reason, NBA legend Pau Gasol weighed in on the situation, offering his insight on the team’s bold direction.

“Luka is one of the greatest players in the league and a guy that the Lakers definitely gonna build the next 10 years, a franchise around him. You gotta work together, you gotta communicate, you gotta build a real chemistry and you gotta lead your team,” Paul Gasol said, via NBA Today on ESPN.

Though Luka Doncic has always been an impressive player, his arrival at the Lakers marked a transformation that went beyond physical prowess to instill commanding leadership. During EuroBasket 2025, he showcased his extraordinary talent while cementing his role as Slovenia’s vocal leader. His significant growth in this area earned him high praise from a teammate, highlighting his evolution as more than just a player.

After developing his leadership skills, Luka surprised everyone by transforming his physique and getting into peak championship shape, as JJ Redick remarked post the 2024-25 season. The challenge lies in sustaining this form throughout the season, which could position him as a leading MVP candidate and propel the franchise to a championship, just like with the Mavericks in 2024.

Luka Doncic #77 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on against the Chicago Bulls.

Report: Luka Doncic fully believes in Lakers’ vision, reveals his No. 1 goal in the near future

Luka Doncic, following his departure from the Dallas Mavericks, has shown unwavering commitment to the Los Angeles Lakers, driven by a desire to regain peak form. The front office has bolstered the roster with significant reinforcements, and rumors suggest that additional key players might join the squad soon. Doncic reportedly places his trust in the franchise’s future vision, making it clear his main objective in the upcoming years.

“He stresses every single day that his goal is to win a championship. He trusts the front office to do their part, and he trusts what they’re building,” Dave McMenamin said, via ESPN. Even if Rob Pelinka faced heavy criticism during the offseason, the Lakers have successfully addressed roster gaps, igniting fans’ excitement. They hope these new additions, coupled with Luka’s outstanding performance showcased in the 2025 EuroBasket, will lead to NBA success.