Former Clippers star breaks silence on Lakers star Deandre Ayton’s locker room bad reputation

Since entering the NBA in 2018, Deandre Ayton has struggled to meet the high expectations placed upon him with the Phoenix Suns and Portland Trail Blazers. His reputation further soured, with some even labeling him a ‘cancer’ in the locker room. Consequently, his move to the Los Angeles Lakers stirred considerable controversy. However, a former Clippers star has come forward to defend Ayton, offering clear support amid the ongoing debate.

“I don’t think he’s a cancer…I don’t even think he know what that mean. There’s a selfishness to it, I don’t think it necessarily make you a cancer. It’s just a selfishness aspect… Now you got Luka (Doncic) and LeBron. Two guys that are young to demand more out of you… You can act like a fool in Portland. Ain’t no body hearing about it… With this market (Los Angeles) he has no wiggle room,” Olden Polynice said, via Byron Scott’s Fast Break.

With his statement, Olden is not seeking to justify Deandre, but rather to make it clear that arriving as a star in Phoenix and Portland did not help him at all, as he had no pressure and was not in the right environment. Now, Ayton joins the Lakers, a franchise known for its high expectations, not as a star, but with a mission to revitalize his NBA career. Additionally, the 27-year-old player could be motivated by the challenge, which promises to push him to step up his game.

Deandre Ayton faces a career-transformative challenge with Luka Doncic’s Lakers

Deandre Ayton, at 27, is poised for a potential career-defining season. Despite past seasons of underwhelming performances, he steps into a pivotal role with the Lakers, a team in urgent need of a strong center. This opportunity could be transformative, especially as he joins forces with stars like Luka Doncic and LeBron James, renowned for elevating their teammates’ play. Ayton’s impact could be crucial in meeting the high expectations placed on this roster.

Deandre Ayton played for the Portland Trail Blazers last season.

Throughout his seven-year career, Luka Doncic has consistently elevated average centers on the Mavericks, turning players like Christian Wood, Dwight Powell, and Dereck Lively II into standouts. With his exceptional talent and physical prowess, Deandre Ayton could reach his true potential if he follows a similar path. However, his success hinges on maintaining his health and avoiding scandals, much like Doncic and LeBron James have managed to do.

To secure his spot on JJ Redick’s roster, Deandre Ayton must elevate his defensive performance, an often criticized aspect of his career. With Luka’s contributions lacking in this domain and the team’s defensive struggles, any positive offensive impact risks being overshadowed by defensive lapses. At 27, Ayton faces a challenging yet enticing opportunity to solidify his value and become a well-rounded asset.