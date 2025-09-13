Not Antetokounmpo or Jokic: Paul George reveals who could become the greatest international NBA player of all time

Just like the debates about the NBA’s GOAT, there’s an ongoing discussion about who should be considered the greatest international player of all time. Plenty of names are always in the mix, but in this case, Paul George star of the Philadelphia 76ers, made it clear who he believes could become the best ever — and it’s not Giannis Antetokounmpo or Nikola Jokic.

Paul George has faced Luka Doncic numerous times in the West, and he is convinced the Dallas star is on track for all-time greatness. Speaking on a recent episode of Podcast P, George praised Doncic’s maturity and dominance, saying he has a real chance to surpass some of the most legendary international players in NBA history.

“We’re talking about being the biggest international player now,” George said on Podcast P. “That’s surpassing GOATs, you know what I mean? That’s surpassing Dirk, that’s surpassing Tony Parker, that’s surpassing Hakeem. He’s got a chance to be the biggest international guy. Surpassing Giannis, in a way. He’s got a chance to be one of the best to ever do it. His game is just way older than what he is. He’s tough, man. He’s a problem. Big fan of Luka. And he talks that sh*t too. He’s a child killer.”

At just 26 years old, Luka Doncic has already left a major mark on the NBA. Since being drafted in 2018, he has been selected to five All-Star Games and five All-NBA Teams. He also won the league’s scoring title in 2024 and was named Rookie of the Year in 2019.

The case for Doncic’s greatness

Across seven NBA seasons, Doncic is averaging 28.2 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 7.7 assists per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. His ability to both score and create plays for his teammates is what makes him one of the most dangerous players in the league.

Born in Slovenia, Doncic has already earned a spot among the great international stars in league history, but he still has work to do to match the most iconic names. Hakeem Olajuwon currently holds the strongest case with a resume that includes two championships, an MVP, and two Defensive Player of the Year awards.

Dirk Nowitzki also stands as one of the benchmarks. While his game was different from Luka’s, his NBA championship, MVP award, and 14 All-Star selections make him hard to surpass. Steve Nash deserves mention too, as a two-time MVP and eight-time All-Star who revolutionized the point guard position.

Measuring up to today’s stars

Even compared to today’s international elite, Luka still has catching up to do. Nikola Jokic boasts three MVP awards and an NBA title, while Giannis Antetokounmpo has two MVPs and a championship of his own.

Without a single MVP or championship so far, Doncic’s resume remains behind those of his peers. As good as his game is, his legacy will ultimately be defined by what he accomplishes in the playoffs, not just in the regular season.