Draymond Green will play the next 2023-2024 season with the Golden State Warriors and that means that at some point in the season he will have to play against Nikola Jokic although it is still early to predict who will win that duel.

Everyone already knows how important Nikola Jokic was for the Denver Nuggets to win the 2022-2023 NBA Championship, without him they would not have gotten this far, much less would they have been able to win against the Miami Heat.

Even though Draymond Green has multiple rings and was most recently defending champion he knows that players like Jokic have worked hard to earn the respect of every player in the league and one of those is Green.

What quality did Draymond Green highlight about Nikola Jokic?

Recently during Paul George’s podcast Draymond Green reviewed with his friend what was last season and during the show he said how impressed he was with Jokic’s IQ stating: “I think an area (Jokic) improved a lot is defensively. He’s not some lockdown defender or anything, but if you actually watch him, it’s all just high IQ plays like ‘Oh they went there I think they’re trying to get to this’. He go over there & take some of it away.”

Green is very right in what he says since during the playoffs Nikola Jokic was a decisive player for the Denver Nuggets, fast hands, precise passes, reading rival plays, in a few words he became exactly what his team needed, a smart defender, and a lethal offensive player.