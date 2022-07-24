The NBA Free Agency has gone silenced for awhile. However, there are still players on the market that are in dispute for more than one franchise. Check out the 5 big names of this huge list.

Despite the NBA Free Agency's news is focused on Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant possible trades, there are still a long list of players willing to leave their current NBA teams for a better project, a better salary or a better organization.

This list is based on the future of player, what's his background and the possibilty to move to another NBA Franchise. Although this list doesn't include Miles Bridges, for example. This due to his obvious off-court problems, although he was a most-wanted free-agent during the last couple of weeks.

Also, the list doesn't include Dwight Howard, Rajon Rondo and DeMarcus Cousin. This because it is most likely they will sign-and-trade or stay at their current franchises as there any better options available for both the player and their team on the market.

5 big names left in the NBA Free Agency

1. Collin Sexton

The Marrieta-born player is near a closing line with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Although, he isn't happy with the deal. this is the most likely move he will make on what's left of the NBA Free Agency. Sexton averaged 16 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists in 11 games in the 2021-22 NBA Season.

2. Montrezl Harrell

Harrell played for the Charlotte Hornets last season. And despite he had problems with the law lately, he is already playing at the Drew League. Therefore, he might be back to talks with many NBA franchises. The 2021 Sixth Man of the Year averaged 13 points, 6 rebounds and 2 assists in 71 games in the 2021-22 NBA Season.

3. Dennis Schroder

The German player has been bouncing back and forth from NBA team to NBA team. Although, he had a good perfomance last season. He averaged averaged 13 points, 5 assists and 3 rebounds in 64 games in the 2021-22 NBA Season.

4. Blake Griffin

The Oklahoma-born player has been struggling with many factors lately. His injuries, his lack of minutes, his lack of intensity when he plays. In fact, he averaged 6 points, 4 rebounds and 1 assist in 56 games in the 2021-22 NBA Season. Not acceptable for a No.1 pick overall.

5. Carmelo Anthony

The New York City-born player had a one-year-deal with the Los Angeles Lakers. In which he averaged 13 points, 4 rebounds and 1 assist in 69 games in the 2021-22 NBA Season. It wasn't bad but the overall team had a bad season. They are currently in seek of a trade for Kyrie Irving, but Anthony is not in question. It is still unclear if he is going to stay in Los Angeles.