NBA News: 76ers HC Nick Nurse gives promising injury update on Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid is working hard to return to form ahead of the NBA regular season, and Philadelphia 76ers head coach Nick Nurse provided a promising update on his recovery.

The Philadelphia 76ers are preparing for their NBA season opener against the Milwaukee Bucks this week. The Sixers went 2-3 in the preseason without their star player Joel Embiid, who is still recovering from an injury. Head coach Nick Nurse recently provided an update on Embiid’s progress.

Embiid, fresh off winning a gold medal in the Paris 2024 Olympics, missed the preseason due to injury. However, he has been seen participating in team practice in recent training camp footage.

Speaking to ClutchPoints reporter Sam DiGiovanni, Nurse shared details on Embiid’s recovery: “I would say he’s going to be very limited in that stuff as the new normal. I think that he’s moving pretty good. He’s getting a lot of work in.”

Nurse added that while Embiid is making progress, he is not yet fully back: “He’s out there for 60 to 70 percent of team practice until we get to the more physical stuff.” Videos on social media have shown Embiid gradually ramping up his activity alongside his teammates.

Is there an estimated return date for Embiid?

Ahead of the season opener, Nurse was cautious about setting a timeline for Embiid’s return, emphasizing that the team is taking a careful approach: “We’re trying to make sure we’re not overdoing it this early in the year.”

With the calendar year nearing its end, the Sixers are hopeful that Embiid can make a full recovery soon and help propel the team during the NBA regular season.

What’s next for the Sixers?

In their season opener, the Sixers will face the Milwaukee Bucks, who had a rough preseason with a 1-3 record, their only win coming against the Bulls. The game presents an opportunity for Philadelphia to start the season strong, even if Embiid remains sidelined.

Sixers’ calendar for the beginning of the regular season:

vs. Bucks – Game 1

vs. Raptors – Game 2

vs. Pacers – Game 3

vs. Pistons – Game 4

vs. Grizzlies – Game 5

