NBA News: Paul George opens up about the mindset required for success with the 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers star Paul George shines in his debut and shares the key to achieving success in the NBA.

Paul George had an outstanding debut with the Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA preseason, leading the team in scoring and showcasing his aggressiveness on the court. Despite the loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, George demonstrated his ability to make a difference and adapt to the 76ers’ system.

The veteran forward scored 23 points, grabbed 6 rebounds, dished out 2 assists, and recorded 1 steal in 26 minutes of play. His shooting efficiency and ability to create offensive opportunities were evident in his performance.

Paul George emphasized the importance of playing aggressively from the start of the season. His focus on being proactive and taking the initiative on the court was critical to his successful debut. “I’ve got to be aggressive,” he said. “Regardless if it’s preseason or not, I’m trying to build habits. These guys have to get used to me, and I’ve got to get used to them.”

He also highlighted the importance of chemistry and teamwork for the 76ers to achieve their goals. “I think I had to be myself,” George added. “You know, everybody has to be themselves for this to work.”

Paul George #8 of the Philadelphia 76ers drives the ball as Anthony Edwards #5 of the Minnesota Timberwolves puts pressure on him in the first half of play during a preseason game at Wells Fargo Arena on October 11, 2024, in Des Moines, Iowa. (Photo by David Purdy/Getty Images)

The 76ers’ Potential for the New NBA Season

George’s performance, along with Tyrese Maxey‘s strong showing, highlights the potential the 76ers have to compete in the NBA. The combination of George and Maxey could be a key offensive force for the team.

While the preseason loss is nothing to worry about, George’s debut brings optimism for 76ers fans. With George leading the way and building chemistry with his teammates, the 76ers have the tools they need to succeed.