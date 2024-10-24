Trending topics:
NBA News: 76ers star Tyrese Maxey makes something clear about Joel Embiid's absence vs Bucks

Philadelphia 76ers key player Tyrese Maxey talks about the team's loss to the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2024-25 NBA season opener without star Joel Embiid.

Philadelphia 76ers star Tyrese Maxey
© (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)Philadelphia 76ers star Tyrese Maxey

By Ignacio Cairola

Philadelphia 76ers had a bad debut in the 2024-25 NBA as they lost 109-124 to Milwaukee Bucks at Wells Fargo Center, visibly affected by the absence of 2023 MVP center Joel Embiid. Point guard Tyrese Maxey, one of the names who has a central role in the franchise, gave his opinion on the disappearance of the star of Nick Nurse’s team.

Maxey played the most minutes (39) and scored the most points (25) for Philadelphia in the loss to Milwaukee. His performance was a good feeling in a somewhat depleted season opener for the Sixers, as they await the return of Embiid, who will miss at least the first week of competition with knee problems.

The idea of Embiid not playing has to do with avoiding a major injury that could jeopardize his presence for crucial moments of the season. It has happened in previous seasons that the 30-year-old center has arrived with just enough to make the playoffs, and the 76ers don’t want that to happen again. However, Maxey spoke about the loss to the Bucks, which was conditioned by Embiid’s absence.

Tyrese Maxey makes something clear about Joel Embiid absence

We played a bad game. I’m not going to sit here and say we lost just because Jo (Embiid) was out. We’ve been without him all preseason, most of training camp. We have to go out there and execute what we’ve been working on. If we win, it can’t be on Embiid alone. It just can’t be,” Maxey said in press conference about the 76ers’ level of play in the season opener without their star player.

Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers poses for a picture at media day at 76ers Training Complex on September 30, 2024 in Camden, New Jersey (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers poses for a picture at media day at 76ers Training Complex on September 30, 2024 in Camden, New Jersey (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Maxey’s outlook is in line with the team’s desire to find ways to win without its franchise superstar. The Dallas native is in his fourth year with the Sixers and made 10 of 31 shots from the field, a modest mark for a top option.

NBA News: Tyrese Maxey has a warning for 76ers teammate Paul George

NBA News: Tyrese Maxey has a warning for 76ers teammate Paul George

Paul George unable to make debut with 76ers

The goal of winning without Embiid is one answer that justifies the addition of Paul George, who signed a four-year, $212 million contract with the Philadelphia franchise this summer. The 34-year-old veteran has been carrying a hyperextended knee since the preseason and is expected to return in one of the upcoming games.

How do the 76ers play when Embiid is out?

Maxey wants to be a focal point when Embiid isn’t playing, but for that to happen, his performance needs to be contextualized within the 76ers’ results when their superstar is absent. Last season, the Sixers were a negative 16-27 in games without Embiid , which set off alarm bells heading into the current campaign.

Ignacio Cairola

Ignacio Cairola is a bilingual sports journalist and writer fluent in English and Spanish. He joined Bolavip US in September 2024, where he specializes in breaking news and live coverage of major championships like the NBA, NFL, MLS, MLB, and College Football, as well as global competitions such as the UEFA Champions League and Premier League. Ignacio studied Sports Journalism at ETER and holds a degree in Audiovisual Communication from the Universidad Nacional de San Martín in Argentina. He brings extensive experience in writing and creating multiplatform content, having contributed to media publishers and managed social media for international brands like Adidas. A versatile communicator, Ignacio has a deep passion for storytelling.

