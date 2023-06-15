When it looked like the Philadelphia 76ers were finally ready to go the distance, Joel Embiid and company once again fell short in the NBA playoffs. This time, the front office took action by firing Doc Rivers.

Making the playoffs hasn’t been a problem for the Sixers in recent years, but something is happening when they face the moment of truth. This time, they blew the perfect opportunity to reach the Conference Finals.

Looking back at his time in Philly in an interview with Bill Simmons, Rivers addressed a number of topics, including what the Sixers are missing to complete Embiid.

Doc Rivers says Sixers need another vocal player next to Embiid

“You want a guy, and I think James did a little bit of that, like James would speak up, and so you need that—you need you need another alpha in the room. So if Jo is not doing something to call Jo on ‘Jo, you gotta do this’ and Jo will listen to that,” Rivers said, as quoted by Sixers Wire.

The former 76ers coach also emphasized on a very important aspect, which is Embiid’s age. The reigning MVP still has a lot to learn, so having another experienced player next to him could be helpful.