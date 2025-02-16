Bengals QB Joe Burrow makes big statement about Longhorns’ Quinn Ewers ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft

Quinn Ewers had an outstanding campaign with the Texas Longhorns last season, which earned him the right to declare for the upcoming NFL Draft. None of this would have been possible if he hadn’t previously made the decision to transfer programs while at Ohio State. Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow went through a similar situation in college football, so he shared his perspective on the matter.

Burrow defended the Buckeyes’ colors for two years before his move to LSU, which gave him the big leap to the NFL. While the final outcome was extremely positive, the QB implied that, had he been able to transfer earlier, he wouldn’t have hesitated.

“I probably would’ve transferred much earlier than I did, but I had to graduate to go and play. At the time, the transfer portal wasn’t a thing. I think it became a thing the next year after I transferred, but I still think you had to sit out a year,” Burrow stated via The Dan Patrick Show.

Additionally, Joe Burrow supported Ewers‘ decision to transfer from Ohio State to the Longhorns in a bid to leverage NIL rights: “You should take advantage of NIL.”

Quinn Ewers #3 of the Texas Longhorns warms up prior to the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl between the Texas Longhorns and Arizona State Sun Devils at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 1, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.

“If you’re going to be able to make seven figures in college, you’ve got to go and take advantage of that. If you’re in high school and you’re getting offered that, go wherever they’re paying you the most,” he concluded.

Quinn Ewers’ season at Texas

At the beginning of the season, when the Longhorns had yet to make their debut in the tournament, head coach Steve Sarkisian was frequently asked about who would be his starting quarterback. On countless occasions, the HC firmly stated that it would be Quinn Ewers who would lead his team.

Although his season had some ups and downs, not only on the field but also due to injuries that allowed Arch Manning to step in as his replacement, Ewers managed to lead his team deep into the season.

With a positive record of 13 wins and 3 losses, Ewers led his team to the Cotton Bowl, where, unfortunately for them, they were defeated by the Ohio State Buckeyes 28-14. In the end, it was Ryan Day’s team that would go on to win the National Championship.

Burrow, Heisman Trophy winner with LSU

Before taking the big step to the NFL, after being selected in the 2020 Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals, Joe Burrow was a standout player, representing the LSU Tigers in college football.

In his final season in the NCAAF, Burrow had an exceptional campaign that earned him the admiration of both peers and outsiders, to the point where he was crowned the winner of the coveted Heisman Trophy, surpassing several other talented players.