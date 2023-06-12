The Philadelphia 76ers have once again left a lot to be desired in the playoffs. For the third straight year, Doc Rivers failed to get his team past the Eastern Conference semifinals, which is why the team decided to look for a new coach.

Nick Nurse has taken the reins of the Sixers aiming to bring back glory days to the City of Brotherly Love. It doesn’t look easy, but with Joel Embiid on the roster, this franchise still has reasons for optimism.

The problem is they have yet to find a partner that helps him when it really matters. James Harden has failed to be that guy, but the help for Embiid could be on its way this offseason.

Rumor: Bradley Beal could join Embiid at Sixers

“My odds on favorite is Philadelphia and I don’t even think it’s close,” NBA analyst Bill Simmons said in regard to Bradley Beal‘s next team on The Bill Simmons Podcast.

“Beal and Embiid, they’re friends. Embiid was trying to get him two years ago, which I kept telling people on this podcast,” he continued. “They ended up going with Harden instead, Embiid was pushing hard for Beal. Harden is going to leave.

“If you’re Philly and you are going to lose Harden, and now I have this shooter, that’s probably a better fit with Embiid anyway. And I have Tobias Harris on an expiring contract, a couple of future draft picks I could probably throw that I could probably find in my pocket somewhere.”

Beal, however, has a no-trade clause on the five-year deal he signed with the Washington Wizards last year. He seems committed to the team of the capital, but who knows. Maybe pursuing a ring with Embiid makes Beal change his plans.