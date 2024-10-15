NBA News: Boston Celtics star named among league's top two, compared to Jokic, Doncic, and Shai

Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander are widely recognized as some of the NBA's premier players. Yet, according to a former Lakers star, there is one player from the Boston Celtics who belongs in that elite company.

As veteran players like LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, James Harden, and Kevin Durant—all over the age of 35—enter the twilight of their careers, the NBA is welcoming a new generation of stars. This emerging group includes Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, but a player of the Boston Celtics is also staking his claim for a place among the league’s best.

Former Los Angeles Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers player Lou Williams recently made a bold statement during an appearance on FanDuel TV, praising Jayson Tatum as “one of the top two players in the league”

“He’s still right there with Luka (Doncic)… SGA (Gilgeous-Alexander), Jokic, you know, and those are the top four guys,” Williams remarked, elevating Tatum to a discussion that includes the NBA’s top-tier talents. However, Lou did note that this ranking could change: “Obviously, that can be interchangeable depending on health. That’s going to be a big catalyst for how this season goes.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tatum’s performances

Jayson Tatum has been a central figure for the Boston Celtics, the reigning NBA champions. His contributions on the court are significant, and his stats back up his reputation: last season, he appeared in 74 games, averaging 26.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 4.9 assists, solidifying his role as a cornerstone of the team.

Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics

Advertisement

Yet, some argue that Tatum needs to make another leap to cement his status as a top-tier star and earn accolades like NBA MVP or Finals MVP—achievements that players of similar caliber have attained.

Advertisement

see also NBA News: Celtics Tatum makes something clear about MVP race for next season

This could be partly due to his role within the Celtics. As one of the NBA’s dominant franchises in recent years, the Celtics boast a deep roster with many options, making them less reliant on a single player. Unlike teams such as the Oklahoma City Thunder, where the burden often falls on one or two stars, Boston’s depth allows Tatum to focus on a well-rounded game rather than carrying the scoring load alone.