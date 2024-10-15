Trending topics:
NBA News: Boston Celtics star named among league's top two, compared to Jokic, Doncic, and Shai

Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander are widely recognized as some of the NBA's premier players. Yet, according to a former Lakers star, there is one player from the Boston Celtics who belongs in that elite company.

Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks looks on during the fourth quarter of Game Five of the 2024 NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden.
© Photo by Elsa/Getty ImagesLuka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks looks on during the fourth quarter of Game Five of the 2024 NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden.

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

As veteran players like LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, James Harden, and Kevin Durant—all over the age of 35—enter the twilight of their careers, the NBA is welcoming a new generation of stars. This emerging group includes Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, but a player of the Boston Celtics is also staking his claim for a place among the league’s best.

Former Los Angeles Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers player Lou Williams recently made a bold statement during an appearance on FanDuel TV, praising Jayson Tatum as “one of the top two players in the league”

He’s still right there with Luka (Doncic)… SGA (Gilgeous-Alexander), Jokic, you know, and those are the top four guys,” Williams remarked, elevating Tatum to a discussion that includes the NBA’s top-tier talents. However, Lou did note that this ranking could change: “Obviously, that can be interchangeable depending on health. That’s going to be a big catalyst for how this season goes.”

Tatum’s performances

Jayson Tatum has been a central figure for the Boston Celtics, the reigning NBA champions. His contributions on the court are significant, and his stats back up his reputation: last season, he appeared in 74 games, averaging 26.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 4.9 assists, solidifying his role as a cornerstone of the team.

Jayson Tatum

Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics

Yet, some argue that Tatum needs to make another leap to cement his status as a top-tier star and earn accolades like NBA MVP or Finals MVP—achievements that players of similar caliber have attained.

This could be partly due to his role within the Celtics. As one of the NBA’s dominant franchises in recent years, the Celtics boast a deep roster with many options, making them less reliant on a single player. Unlike teams such as the Oklahoma City Thunder, where the burden often falls on one or two stars, Boston’s depth allows Tatum to focus on a well-rounded game rather than carrying the scoring load alone.

alejandro lopez vega
Alejandro Lopez Vega

Alejandro Lopez Vega is a seasoned sports journalist who joined Bolavip US in October 2024. With more than thirteen years of experience in news writing, sports analysis, and event coverage, he specializes in soccer and basketball. Fluent in both Spanish and English, Alejandro has worked with various media outlets in Rosario, Argentina, such as Radio La Red and Radio Mitre. He has also been part of the Communication and Press Department for the soccer teams Newell's Old Boys and Central Córdoba. In addition to his journalism career, Alejandro is a lawyer, having graduated from the Universidad Nacional de Rosario, which brings a unique legal perspective to his sports analysis, going beyond the athletic aspects of events.

