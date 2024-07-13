Bronny James had a very complicated game in the Summer League with the Los Angeles Lakers. As a consequence, critics are all over the place for the son of LeBron James.

Bronny James got a four-year, $7.9 million contract to play for the Los Angeles Lakers with his father LeBron James. It was a move by general manager Rob Pelinka trying to fulfill the last wish of the King.

A few months ago, during his only year playing for USC, Bronny suffered a cardiac arrest and miraculously returned to the court in a very short period of time. It was a stunning recovery.

Then, during the 2024 Draft in the NBA, the Lakers took Bronny James with the No.55 pick. From that moment on, critics haven’t stopped accusing the rookie of favoritism due to to the importance of LeBron in the league.

Bronny James keeps struggling with Lakers in Summer League

Bronny James officially made his Summer League debut with the Los Angeles Lakers in Las Vegas during a 99-80 loss against the Houston Rockets. Undoubtedly, the first games in his new adventure haven’t been easy.

Furthermore, the individual numbers for Bronny facing the Rockets are concerning and project the rookie might not make the final roster in the NBA. 27 minutes, 8 points and 5 rebounds.

The problems look bigger considering he was 3 of 14 in field goals made and 0 of 8 in three-point shots. After three games with the Lakers, Bronny James averages 5 points and has a 23% field goal percentage. So far, no three-pointers made in 12 attempts.