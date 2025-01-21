Rams star Cooper Kupp confesses where he would like to play next NFL season

The Los Angeles Rams‘ journey this NFL season came to an end after a defeat at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles. Their hopes of reaching a new Super Bowl were dashed at Lincoln Financial Field, and now, the focus shifts to the future. Regarding this situation, Cooper Kupp made it clear where he would like to be next season.

The talented wide receiver was one of the big names at the last trade deadline in the league, though he ultimately stayed with Sean McVay’s team. With the season now over, Matthew Stafford‘s offensive teammate made it clear to the press where he would feel most comfortable playing in the coming months.

“Who knows what is going to happen?” Kupp stated via Jordan Rodriguez. “There was obviously stuff that was going on early in the season and we’ll see. I don’t have any clarity on what that’s gonna look like. Obviously would love to be in L.A. but I don’t know what that is gonna look like.”

Although unfortunately for Kupp, his playoff performance didn’t meet expectations in terms of numbers, during the NFL regular season he recorded 67 receptions for 710 yards and six touchdowns, playing in 12 games.

Cooper Kupp #10 of the Los Angeles Rams warms up prior to the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the NFC Wild Card Playoff at State Farm Stadium on January 13, 2025 in Glendale, Arizona.

“Do I want to play next year? Oh yeah,” he also added. “There’s no doubt in my mind I want to play football.”

Kupp expressed his frustration over not advancing further in the playoffs

Although the Rams were not considered one of the serious contenders for the Vince Lombardi Trophy, the franchise’s hopes of at least reaching the Super Bowl were high. This is why Cooper Kupp expressed his dissatisfaction after the loss to the Eagles and didn’t hide it in his comments to the press.

“For me personally, feeling like ‘man, there’s things I’m watching (on) film and feeling good about the football I’m playing,’ but production-wise it’s not showing up,” the wide receiver started.

“A lot of stuff is outside of my control and it is frustrating. But at the same time, we’re finding ways along that stretch to win games. Finding ways to come out of those games with W’s. Even though it was not pretty a lot of the time offensively, we got it done. So yeah, there’s frustration there. Obviously you want — I want — to be able to feel like I’m impacting games. That’s done on a much more discreet level for a lot of these games. That is what it is. But I can look back on the season and be happy with what I put on tape and the things that I was being asked to do, I feel like I was executing my job. That’s all you can do.”

What does the future hold for Kupp?

Although he still has a contract with the Rams, the wide receiver knows his future in the league remains uncertain. Injuries and a dip in performance have led the franchise to consider the possibility of a trade. Kupp is owed $29.7 million in salary for 2025, but only $5 million is guaranteed.