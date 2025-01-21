The Los Angeles Dodgers appear to have made significant strides this offseason, bolstering their MLB roster with the additions of Roki Sasaki and Tanner Scott. However, the possibility of a reunion with former stars remains open, as hinted by legendary closer Kenley Jansen.

Jansen, who forged an iconic legacy with the Dodgers, joined the organization in 2004 as a catcher before transitioning to the mound. Over 12 seasons, he recorded 350 saves, cementing his status as the franchise’s all-time leader in that category. A pivotal piece of numerous playoff teams, including the 2020 World Series champions, Jansen’s contributions remain etched in Dodgers history.

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Jansen spoke candidly about his future and the possibility of returning to Los Angeles. “You never know,” he said. “I’m a free agent, so we’ll see where it goes.” When asked if he would entertain an offer from the Dodgers, Jansen added, “I’m ready to play, man. I’m ready to play, wherever it is.”

At 37, the veteran closer is determined to continue his Major League career. While his journey has taken him to other teams, the bond he shares with the Dodgers organization and its fanbase remains strong.

Dodgers’ bullpen: strengthening depth

The Dodgers have already taken steps to reinforce their bullpen this offseason, particularly with the acquisition of Tanner Scott. Yet, as history has shown, pitching depth is invaluable for any team chasing a championship. Jansen acknowledged this sentiment, applauding the Dodgers’ relentless pursuit of success.

“It’s not unfair,” Jansen said of the team’s offseason moves. “They want to compete. They want to win the World Series — they want to win another one — and it’s good for them.”

The legacy and ambition of Kenley Jansen

Jansen’s legacy in Los Angeles is undeniable. His dominance on the mound, combined with his leadership, made him a cornerstone of the Dodgers’ sustained success throughout the 2010s. While the likelihood of a reunion may be uncertain, the mutual respect between Jansen and the Dodgers organization leaves the door open for a potential return.

As the Dodgers continue to fine-tune their roster in pursuit of another championship, the thought of Jansen donning the Dodger blue once again adds an intriguing layer to an already eventful MLB offseason.

