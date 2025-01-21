Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Bengals reportedly interested in DC who recently appeared in CFP National Championship

The Cincinnati Bengals are deadly on offense, but their defense definitely needs a new leader for next season. According to a report, the best candidate could be a DC who was recently in the CFP Final.

By Richard Tovar

Cincinnati is coached by Zac Taylor
© Kevin C. Cox/Getty ImagesCincinnati is coached by Zac Taylor

The Cincinnati Bengals are continuing to address their weaknesses ahead of the upcoming season, with one of the biggest areas of concern being their defense. According to a report, this could be significantly improved by bringing in a new defensive coordinator who recently lost in the CFP National Championship.

According to Mike Garofolo, the Bengals might make a push to hire Al Gordon from Notre Dame for the defensive coordinator position. Sources have indicated that Gordon is the top candidate on their list, and head coach Zac Taylor is reportedly ready to interview him.

Advertisement

Developing story…

richard tovar
Richard Tovar

ALSO READ

Will Howard sends heartfelt message to Ryan Day, Jack Sawyer, rest of the Buckeyes after championship win
College Football

Will Howard sends heartfelt message to Ryan Day, Jack Sawyer, rest of the Buckeyes after championship win

Where to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic live for free in the USA: 2025 Australian Open
Tennis

Where to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic live for free in the USA: 2025 Australian Open

Vrabel could have Dolphins coach join him in Patriots staff as defensive coordinator
NFL

Vrabel could have Dolphins coach join him in Patriots staff as defensive coordinator

Ryan Day leads Ohio State to win vs Notre Dame with Lou Holtz in attendance: Best memes and reactions
College Football

Ryan Day leads Ohio State to win vs Notre Dame with Lou Holtz in attendance: Best memes and reactions

Better Collective Logo