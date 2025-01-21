NFL News: Bengals reportedly interested in DC who recently appeared in CFP National Championship

The Cincinnati Bengals are continuing to address their weaknesses ahead of the upcoming season, with one of the biggest areas of concern being their defense. According to a report, this could be significantly improved by bringing in a new defensive coordinator who recently lost in the CFP National Championship.
According to Mike Garofolo, the Bengals might make a push to hire Al Gordon from Notre Dame for the defensive coordinator position. Sources have indicated that Gordon is the top candidate on their list, and head coach Zac Taylor is reportedly ready to interview him.
Developing story…
