NBA

Warriors star Stephen Curry reveals emotional take on Oakland's loss of iconic teams

NBA and Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry discusses the departure of Oakland’s teams and its impact.

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors attends the Women's Singles Final match between Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus and Jessica Pegula of the United States on Day Thirteen of the 2024 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.
© Photo by Al Bello/Getty ImagesStephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors attends the Women's Singles Final match between Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus and Jessica Pegula of the United States on Day Thirteen of the 2024 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

By Alexander Rosquez

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry has expressed his sadness over the departure of Oakland’s professional teams: the A’s, the Raiders, and the Warriors. Curry, who spent much of his career in Oakland, acknowledges the positive impact these teams had on the community.

Stephen Curry and his wife, Ayesha, have been working on projects to support the Oakland community, even after the Warriors’ relocation. Despite the loss of its professional teams, Curry remains committed to his hometown and strives to make a positive impact.

I think, overall, it’s a sad situation because franchises in any city… to borrow a line from a friend of mine, they bring a sense of hope and inspiration to a community. Every start of a season is a chance to rally around that hope, unity, and togetherness, having something to look forward to. It’s not just about the economic impact on the city. As for what Oakland has meant to me, to say the least, it’s been huge. Just in the way I came up in the league and being able to play in front of that fan base for 10 years,” Curry said.

And knowing the history of the A’s, the Raiders, and the Warriors there… it sucks. But to your point about what Ayesha and I are trying to do in Oakland, it’s about supporting a community that supported us when we were coming up. We’re making sure we still plant our flag there and maintain a strong presence. It’s unfortunate that there are no more professional teams representing Oakland, that pride in being from Oakland. It’s tough, but for Ayesha and me, we take our work there seriously, especially in the school system, creating opportunities for the next generation,” Curry added.

The impact of losing Oakland’s professional teams on the community

The departure of Oakland’s professional teams has left a void in the city. These teams were a source of pride and unity for fans, and their absence could have a negative impact on the community.

Curry understands the importance of local teams and the influence they can have on people’s lives. Despite the sadness of the A’s departure, Curry remains committed to his city and seeks to contribute to its development.

alexander rosquez
Alexander Rosquez

Alexander Rosquez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, who joined Bolavip in June 2024. With a degree in Social Communication and a specialization in sports, Alexander brings over 15 years of media experience. He completed his academic studies in Zulia, Venezuela. Throughout his career, Alexander has covered a wide range of sports events, including soccer, MLB, and NBA. His expertise lies in real-time coverage of competitions across various globally relevant sports leagues. Prior to joining Bolavip, Alexander gained extensive experience in MLB and soccer coverage for both national and international media outlets. His discipline in sports event coverage and meticulous attention to detail make him a valuable asset to the Bolavip team. Alexander’s passion for sports and his clear, precise communication style set him apart as a standout writer in the sports arena.

