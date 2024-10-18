Trending topics:
NBA Rumors: Kawhi Leonard’s injury status reportedly unchanged despite setback speculation

Speculation about a potential setback for Kawhi Leonard has been dismissed following reports that the Los Angeles Clippers star will be sidelined indefinitely.

Kawhi Leonard #2 of the LA Clippers reacts during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center on March 27, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
© Tim Nwachukwu/Getty ImagesKawhi Leonard #2 of the LA Clippers reacts during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center on March 27, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

By Dante Gonzalez

Bad news has been a recurring theme for Kawhi Leonard since he tore the meniscus in his right knee in April 2023—the same knee that suffered a torn ACL in 2021. Now, just one week before the start of the 2024-25 NBA regular season, the Los Angeles Clippers star has been ruled out indefinitely. However, reports deny that Leonard has suffered any setbacks, despite recent speculation.

ESPN‘s Shams Charania reported on Thursday that “Leonard is expected to be sidelined for an indefinite period of time,” which sparked concern and speculation among fans on social media. Some believed that Leonard had experienced a setback during his recovery, but this was quickly debunked.

The Athletic‘s Law Murray provided an important update on his X (formerly Twitter) account, writing: “Team source has confirmed that Kawhi Leonard has not suffered any kind of setback as he works to strengthen his surgically-repaired right knee that was last operated on in MAY 2024

The Athletic&#039;s Law Murray&#039;s post on X (formerly Twitter).

The Athletic's Law Murray's post about Kawhi Leonard on X (formerly Twitter).

It appears Leonard is undergoing a long-term recovery process to ensure the health of his knee, aiming to avoid a repeat of past issues. Clippers head coach Ty Lue had previously revealed to Charania that Leonard experienced a “setback” after participating in USA Basketball camp in Las Vegas this past July.

Kawhi Leonard #8 of the 2024 USA Basketball Men&#039;s National Team looks to pass under pressure from Jabari Smith Jr. #39 of the 2024 USA Basketball Men&#039;s Select Team during a practice session scrimmage at the team&#039;s training camp at the Mendenhall Center at UNLV on July 07, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Kawhi Leonard #8 of the 2024 USA Basketball Men’s National Team looks to pass under pressure from Jabari Smith Jr. #39 of the 2024 USA Basketball Men’s Select Team during a practice session scrimmage at the team’s training camp at the Mendenhall Center at UNLV on July 07, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

For the Clippers, getting Leonard back to full strength is critical if they have any hope of contending this season. While this is reportedly a week-to-week situation, Leonard is expected to miss a significant portion of the early NBA season, while questions about his contract and future are constantly rising.

NBA News: James Harden shares sincere thoughts on a Clippers&#039; lineup without Kawhi Leonard

see also

NBA News: James Harden shares sincere thoughts on a Clippers' lineup without Kawhi Leonard

LA Clippers’ start of 2024-25 season

The LA Clippers will look to carry over their strong preseason form, where they won four of their five games, losing only the opener to the Golden State Warriors in a tight 90-91 contest.

The Clippers’ regular-season opener will take place on Wednesday in Los Angeles against the Phoenix Suns, with the game being hosted in their new home, the Intuit Dome. With Paul George now on the Philadelphia 76ers, Kawhi Leonard sidelined, and James Harden being the team’s focal point, the Clippers will need other players to step up early in the season.

dante gonzalez
Dante Gonzalez

