NBA star Paul George makes big revelation about Floyd Mayweather during his leg injury

After enduring a serious leg injury, Paul George made a major confession about multi-time boxing champion Floyd Mayweather.

Paul George #13 of the LA Clippers reacts during a 118-100 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena on March 12, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
© Harry How/Getty ImagesPaul George #13 of the LA Clippers reacts during a 118-100 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena on March 12, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

By Matías Persuh

After suffering a brutal lower leg injury, Paul George was sidelined for an extended period and even spent time in the hospital recovering. During his hospital stay, none other than multi-time boxing champion Floyd Mayweather frequently visited him. George recently made a notable confession about these visits, revealing the significant impact Mayweather had on his recovery process.

In a recent episode of his podcast, P with Paul George, the guest was none other than his father, Paul George Sr. During the insightful conversation, the current Philadelphia 76ers player made a revealing confession: Floyd was at the hospital every day. Floyd pulled up at least — I was at the hospital at least six or seven days — Floyd probably game 3 or 4 days out of that. ‘P, I’ll be back tomorrow. I’ll come check on you.’ The next day comes, he’s there with a fresh plate of soul food. So big shout out to Floyd.”

Paul George‘s father, Paul George Sr., also stated: “Floyd came every day. He said forget the hospital food, and he brought… I mean he brought all of the soul food in Vegas. He had the floor smelling like he was at momma’s kitchen.”

Floyd Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather attends a game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on January 07, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Paul George and Kobe Bryant’s relationship

In addition to Floyd Mayweather’s support, Paul George also received encouragement from across the NBA community. Among those who reached out was none other than Lakers star Kobe Bryant.

“He was like, ‘If you need anything from me, I’m here. I’m in this with you.’ Paul George revealed. “But he was just like, ‘The rehab is going to be tough. The work is going to be hard.’ And he was like, ‘Nobody wants to rehab,’ because this is the first time I’ve ever been injured or broke anything. I fucked my ankle up in college, but it didn’t requite surgery, it was just time off.”

“So this was like the first injury I ever had that required surgery. He was just like, ‘The work is going to be tedious, its going to be tiresome, you’re not going to want to do it, but my advice is to attack rehab the same way you attack working out on the court.’ He was like, ‘You find fun in working out on the basketball court. You’ve got to find that same fun for the rehab. There’s no other way you’re going to get through it. It’s just attack rehab like you attack the basketball court.’

Paul George Kobe Bryant

Paul George #13 of the Indiana Pacers gets a hug from Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers before the game at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on February 8, 2016 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Paul George: The newest 76er

In a busy NBA offseason, Paul George emerged as a highly sought-after player for many franchises looking to bolster their rosters. Despite facing several injuries throughout his career, the seasoned veteran brings a significant upgrade to any team he joins.

The former Clippers and Pacers star was a serious contender to join Stephen Curry and Draymond Green with the Golden State Warriors. However, in an unexpected twist, Paul George chose to bring his talents to the Eastern Conference, specifically to Philadelphia, teaming up with Joel Embiid and company in an effort to wrestle the championship away from the Celtics this season.

