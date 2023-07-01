Damian Lillard is one of the most wanted players in the NBA. Just a few days ago, many reports pointed out that the Blazers had shut down any chance to trade the star even with a lot of teams offering massive packages.

Lillard is currently under contract until the 2026-2027 season. In 2022, he signed that two-year extension worth $225 million. Nevertheless, there are still many doubts about his future considering Portland are still far away of being a contender.

Now, after the 2023 NBA Draft, the Portland Trail Blazers added a very talented prospect such as Scoot Henderson. That could trigger a major decision for Damian Lillard regarding his future with the team. Believe it or not, it includes Jimmy Butler.

Damian Lillard wants to play with Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat

According to a report from Shams Charania, Damian Lillard has informed the Portland Trail Blazers that he wants to be traded as soon as possible. Furthermore, in a shocking turn of events, the NBA All-Star has just one team in mind.

Lillard has picked the Miami Heat to join forces with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo looking for his first championship. There’s no other option for the Blazers at the moment if they want to get something in exchange.

Damian Lillard is 32-years old and this could be his last chance to play for a contender. Though the Brooklyn Nets are also on the radar, the truth is that the point guard only wants Miami. It would be a massive move in the NBA.