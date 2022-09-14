Even though he was brought in to score, James Harden's impact on the Philadelphia 76ers goes way beyond the stat sheet, according to Daryl Morey.

The Philadelphia 76ers needed another star next to Joel Embiid. Ben Simmons was always a questionable fit beside him, and they needed to replace him with someone who could elevate his and the team's game.

Daryl Morey went to great lengths to get his guy. The Sixers landed James Harden with one year left on his contract, hoping things would work out and that he'd extend his stay in the City of Brotherly Love.

Not only did Harden re-sign with the team, but he also took a significant pay cut to help them revamp the roster. Needless to say, Morey is quite thankful for that kind of commitment and determination to win.

NBA News: Daryl Morey Praises James Harden's Commitment To The Sixers

"James, he's a little later in his career than Joel (Embiid), so I would say as you get farther along you realize each year is precious, each season is even more precious," Morey told NBC Sports. "He's done more, I think, than maybe any star player's ever done to take that much less money. We just got Montrezl Harrell. We couldn't have done that without both him taking less money and constantly talking to Trez and saying, 'Hey, let's rekindle the magic we had in the past.'"

"Look, between the money he gave up and his commitment to the franchise from Day 1 to do what (head coach Doc Rivers) wants," Morey added. "I'm someone who looks at data quite a bit. All the players on the team's shooting percentages went way up off passes from him. Our team overall was elevated after he came. Joel and James were the No. 1 pick-and-roll combo — really (in) years; it wasn't just last season. It just shows the overall impact and how he's lifting the whole team to help us win a title."

Harden has been criticized in the past for his lack of accountability and commitment, but that doesn't seem to be the case anymore. Hopefully, this will be the year he'll finally step up in the playoffs and prove why he's one of the greatest offensive talents of all time.