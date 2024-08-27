NBA News: DeMar DeRozan reveals which LeBron James' version is the greatest in the NBA

Sacramento Kings guard DeMar DeRozan shares his thoughts on which version of LeBron James was the most unstoppable in the NBA.

The debate over who is the GOAT (Greatest of All Time) in basketball often narrows down to two iconic figures: LeBron James and Michael Jordan. Both have left an indelible mark on the sport, shattering records and redefining greatness.

Recently, Sacramento Kings guard DeMar DeRozan, who has faced LeBron countless times on the court, weighed in on which version of James he believes was the most formidable.

Despite never sharing a team, DeRozan and LeBron have built a strong rapport over the years. During a recent appearance on the “Club520podcast,” hosted by former NBA player Jeff Teague, DeRozan didn’t hesitate to name the best version of LeBron James that he’s ever faced.

“I have arguments with people because they always ask me which [LeBron] was the best, and it’s like that Miami Bron and that second Cleveland Bron… Bro, he controlled everything from top to bottom. When you stepped on that floor, it was tough, bro. He’s one of the greats for a reason.”

LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers looks for a pass while under pressure from DeMar DeRozan #10 of the Toronto Raptors. Jason Miller/Getty Images

DeRozan, who has a less-than-stellar record against James, faced him 43 times in the regular season, winning just 12 of those matchups. In the playoffs, the numbers are even more lopsided, with DeRozan only managing two wins out of 14 games.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jeff Teague also struggled against LeBron

Jeff Teague, the host of the podcast, also has his own tales of woe when it comes to facing LeBron. Over the course of 26 regular-season games, Teague’s teams managed just five wins against James. In the playoffs, it was even worse, with Teague losing all 12 games he played against LeBron.

see also Lakers News: Former NBA champion stands up for LeBron, Bronny James over NBA Draft criticism

In a humorous recount of one particular playoff matchup, Teague shared, “I’ve never won a playoff game against him! One time we were up 30. I swear to God, we were up 30. I was playing for the Pacers, game 3. I’m like, ‘I finally beat this dude!’ He’s walking at halftime, and says ‘We good, we good. Y’all, everybody keep your heads up.’”

Advertisement

see also NBA News: Former champion with Lakers has special things to say about LeBron James, Anthony Davis

Teague continued, “They were down 8 in the third quarter. I looked at them and said, ‘It’s over. They’re going to beat us, bro.’ I’m doing everything in my power. [I’m like] Paul [George], shoot the ball man, take us home. I just want one win.” Teague ended the story with a chuckle, still incredulous at how LeBron could turn the tables so easily.