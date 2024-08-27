Trending topics:
NBA

NBA News: Former champion with Lakers has special things to say about LeBron James, Anthony Davis

Former NBA champion with the Los Angeles Lakers opened up about the profound influence that LeBron James and Anthony Davis had on his life.

LeBron James #23 and Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers pose with their rings during the 2020 NBA championship ring ceremony
© Harry How/Getty ImagesLeBron James #23 and Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers pose with their rings during the 2020 NBA championship ring ceremony

By Gianni Taina

There’s no doubt that the Los Angeles Lakers were at their peak in 2020 when they captured the NBA title by defeating the Miami Heat in the Finals. The team, led by LeBron James, was a force to be reckoned with, and one former member of that championship squad has revealed how much James and Anthony Davis impacted his personal and professional growth.

Kyle Kuzma played a crucial role for the Lakers during their 2020 championship run. Despite a rocky start with the team, Kuzma eventually found his stride and learned invaluable lessons from the team’s stars, LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Reflecting on his time with the Lakers, Kuzma credits his special experience alongside James and Davis as one of the most significant periods of his life. Speaking to Nicole Ganglani of SB Nation, Kuzma shared:

“Everything—how to be a pro. How to motivate people, how to work, how to be a businessman, so many things. And I think that was one of the most important times of my life—taking a backseat and really watching and learning. And I think everything I’ve done then, I’m doing now, and trying to pay it forward and give it to people, too.”

LeBron James #23, Kyle Kuzma #0 and Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers huddle during the first half in game two of the first round of the NBA playoffs. Kim Klement-Pool/Getty Images

LeBron James #23, Kyle Kuzma #0 and Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers huddle during the first half in game two of the first round of the NBA playoffs. Kim Klement-Pool/Getty Images

Lakers’ 2020 path to glory

In 2019, the Lakers assembled a roster around LeBron James that was built to contend for a championship. That year, they acquired key players like Anthony Davis, Danny Green, Rajon Rondo, and Dwight Howard, all of whom played pivotal roles in securing the title.

Advertisement
NBA News: Former LeBron James’ teammate faults Rob Pelinka for breaking up the 2020 Lakers team

see also

NBA News: Former LeBron James’ teammate faults Rob Pelinka for breaking up the 2020 Lakers team

The Lakers finished the regular season atop the standings and carried that dominance into the NBA Playoffs. They defeated the Portland Trail Blazers, Houston Rockets, and Denver Nuggets, each by a 4-1 margin, before overcoming the Miami Heat 4-2 in the Finals to claim their 17th NBA championship.

gianni taina
Gianni Taina

Gianni Taina is a bilingual journalist, fluent in English and Spanish, specializing in soccer, the NBA, and tennis. He began his professional career in 2020 with Mundo Deportivo US, where he made his initial strides as a writer. Gianni has covered major sports events such as the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the NBA Finals, and Grand Slam tournaments like Roland Garros. His ability to report on real-time events and write under pressure has established him as a valuable member of a top-tier team of journalists. In 2024, he joined Bolavip US, where he covers a wide range of sports, including European soccer, MLS, and the NBA. Gianni earned his degree in Communication from Deportea in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NFL players throw Josh Allen under the bus in eye-opening ESPN player survey
NFL

NFL players throw Josh Allen under the bus in eye-opening ESPN player survey

Where to watch Sporting KC vs Indy Eleven live in the USA: 2024 US Open Cup
Soccer

Where to watch Sporting KC vs Indy Eleven live in the USA: 2024 US Open Cup

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo scores fantastic free-kick goal in Al Nassr's comfortable win vs Al Feiha
Soccer

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo scores fantastic free-kick goal in Al Nassr's comfortable win vs Al Feiha

Jannik Sinner’s case: Nick Kyrgios calls out Toni Nadal for defending the Italian
Sports

Jannik Sinner’s case: Nick Kyrgios calls out Toni Nadal for defending the Italian

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo