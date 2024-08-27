NBA News: Former champion with Lakers has special things to say about LeBron James, Anthony Davis

Former NBA champion with the Los Angeles Lakers opened up about the profound influence that LeBron James and Anthony Davis had on his life.

There’s no doubt that the Los Angeles Lakers were at their peak in 2020 when they captured the NBA title by defeating the Miami Heat in the Finals. The team, led by LeBron James, was a force to be reckoned with, and one former member of that championship squad has revealed how much James and Anthony Davis impacted his personal and professional growth.

Kyle Kuzma played a crucial role for the Lakers during their 2020 championship run. Despite a rocky start with the team, Kuzma eventually found his stride and learned invaluable lessons from the team’s stars, LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Reflecting on his time with the Lakers, Kuzma credits his special experience alongside James and Davis as one of the most significant periods of his life. Speaking to Nicole Ganglani of SB Nation, Kuzma shared:

“Everything—how to be a pro. How to motivate people, how to work, how to be a businessman, so many things. And I think that was one of the most important times of my life—taking a backseat and really watching and learning. And I think everything I’ve done then, I’m doing now, and trying to pay it forward and give it to people, too.”

LeBron James #23, Kyle Kuzma #0 and Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers huddle during the first half in game two of the first round of the NBA playoffs. Kim Klement-Pool/Getty Images

Lakers’ 2020 path to glory

In 2019, the Lakers assembled a roster around LeBron James that was built to contend for a championship. That year, they acquired key players like Anthony Davis, Danny Green, Rajon Rondo, and Dwight Howard, all of whom played pivotal roles in securing the title.

The Lakers finished the regular season atop the standings and carried that dominance into the NBA Playoffs. They defeated the Portland Trail Blazers, Houston Rockets, and Denver Nuggets, each by a 4-1 margin, before overcoming the Miami Heat 4-2 in the Finals to claim their 17th NBA championship.