The Philadelphia 76ers had two very tough opening-season games, but the last one was likely to be a win. As it wasn't, Doc Rivers had a strong statement about his team's performance through the opening week.

During the offseason, the Philadelphia 76ers tried to make things work between their stars including James Harden, who signed a new deal worth less money than before to open up some cap space to build up a championship-contender team. However, their only major new signing was 37-year-old PJ Tucker.

So, head coach Doc Rivers had to work with the guys that were already in the team. But its not like the team itself is bad. In fact, throughout this year's preseason, the Sixers went unbeaten against the Cleveland Cavaliers, and the Brooklyn Nets. However, those big-time performances haven't showed up in the regular season so far.

In fact, James Harden has put up massive performances through the start of the 2022-2023 NBA Season. In the first two games, Harden put up 35 and 31 points, respectively. But against the Spurs, the 2018 MVP award winner, pulled up only 12 points. On the other hand, Joel Embiid finally showed up with 40 points in their last game, after two quiet performances against the contenders.

NBA News: Doc Rivers gets real on his Sixers' performance through the opening week

Despite the Philadelphia 76ers had two tough opening-season games against the Boston Celtics on the road, and against the Milwaukee Bucks at home, it was unlikely for the Sixers to lose against the San Antonio Spurs in the third matchup. So, head coach Doc Rivers had some words to say about their performance through that last game.

"We're not ready yet, honestly. We're just not. We're not ready to win yet. You can feel that. We got a lot of work to do. Its almost like we play this first two games hard, competed, and felt like we can win games, now. You still have to go out and earn the game, no one is just going to give you the win. You have to go get it. You have to do it a lot, every night. You can't pick and choose when we're going to show up." at at a press conference said the 2008 NBA Champion with the Boston Celtics as the head coach.

Now, the Sixers will have to face the Indiana Pacers, the Chicago Bulls, and a back-to-back matchup against the Toronto Raptors before the end of month. As it seems, it is likely that the Sixers will get at least one win, but anything can happen.