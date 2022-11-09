Its been two games so far for the Philadelphia 76ers without James Harden, but for Doc Rivers the time flies when things don't add up after 11 games through the season.

The Philadelphia 76ers seemed like things started to add up when at the very beginning of the 2022-2023 NBA Season. With the healthiest version of James Harden, alongside Tyrese Maxey, and the MVP-contender Joel Embiid, the future was bright. However, after 11 games in the season, Doc Rivers doesn't feel like this is going somewhere.

Although, the Sixers won over the Phoenix Suns, without the ten-time All Star, in their last game at the Wells Fargo Center, Doc Rivers' biggest concern is the ball handling on the court without Harden. The fact that the player who averaged 22 points, with 10 assists and 7 rebounds in the first month of the season, will be out for another month, is definitely not good news for them.

It could end very bad for the Sixers after a month without James Harden, especially when he was the best ball handler in the team. However, Doc Rivers may have a short term solution for his team, as the time goes by to fully recover Harden.

NBA News: Doc Rivers admits he will miss James Harden

(Transcript via The Philadelphia Inquirer)

When Doc Rivers was asked how much better is the 76ers’ ball movement without James Harden, he didn't hesitate to answer. “I don’t know if it is or isn’t,” said coach Doc Rivers, responding to a question Wednesday after practice. “When you watch it, the other night it wasn’t great either way. We miss his passing. Tyrese [Maxey] helps us with our pace. So I would say that would be the difference.”

“I think the turning point is coming anyway,” Rivers said. “You can feel it. You would like luck and health, but we’re not going to have that for a while. The guys, you can feel it. You can feel us starting to get to know each other, starting to get our rhythm.” the one-time NBA Champion added.

On Thrusday night, the Sixers have a complicated visit to the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, where they will face the Hawks. The team led by Trae Young is ranked 4th in the Western Conference with a huge 7-4 record. In fact, they stopped the Milwaukee Bucks' winning record on Tuesday, November 8 at home.