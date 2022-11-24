The heated game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Phoenix Suns ended up with Patrick Beverley suspended for three games. The Golden State Warriors guard Draymond Green had his take on the issue.

When it comes to trouble, there are certain players that come to mind for each team. In the Los Angeles Lakers surely Patrick Beverley would be on the list, as well as for the Golden State Warriors would be Draymond Green. That's possible the reason behind the four-time NBA Champion's concerned about Beverley's situation.

As the Lakers have finally are putting their pieces together, the game against the Phoenix Suns didn't end as expected. No more winning streak, and without Beverley, who had become the moral booster on the basketball court for the Lakers as LeBron James continues to recover from an injury, and Anthony Davis leads the team in points and rebounds.

About the suspension, according to multiple reports, Beverley will have to serve a three-game suspension starting on Friday when the Lakers visit the San Antonio Spurs in a back-to-back game, and one more game before returning to the rotation.

Draymond Green thinks Patrick Beverley's suspension is excessive

In a post made by the Athletic reporter Shams Charania about the outcome of the brawl altercation in the game between the Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Lakers at the Footprint Center in Arizona, the Golden State Warriors' player Draymond Green posted a comment expressing concern about the sanction that will get Beverley out of the next three games.

"3 games is a bit excessive", posted the four-time NBA Champion, in times where the NBA is very strict on the conduct of the players on the basketball court, as well as outside of it, when this type of situation happens every player is concerned, especially when it comes to troublemakers.

In fact, Green had his own altercation earlier in the season with fellow teammate Jordan Poole. Even so, there was no sanction or suspension for Green, despite this was an issue that happened inside a basketball court. Even so, inside the Warriors' facilities.