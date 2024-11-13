NBA News: Mavericks' Klay Thompson shares his thoughts after special reception from the Warriors fans

One of the most anticipated comebacks in the NBA took place as Klay Thompson returned to the Golden State Warriors' home court—this time wearing a Dallas Mavericks jersey.

Klay Thompson’s return to Chase Center on Tuesday was nothing short of emotional. Playing against his former team, the Golden State Warriors, in an NBA Cup Group Stage game, Thompson received a hero’s welcome. After 11 years donning the Warriors’ jersey and helping build a dynasty, Thompson stepped onto the floor wearing the Dallas Mavericks’ colors—but the love from the fans remained undiminished.

The reception included a heartfelt tribute video and a sea of fans wearing marine captain’s hats—a nod to Thompson’s affinity for the water. Before the game, Thompson exchanged greetings with his former teammates, and even during breaks, the camaraderie was palpable. Despite his team’s loss, the night was unforgettable for Thompson.

“Special. That’s the best word I can use to describe it,” Thompson said postgame, clutching one of the hats handed out to fans. “Seeing everyone, from fans to staff, in those hats—it was amazing. I’ll cherish this forever.”

Though not known for his verbosity, Thompson expressed gratitude to the Warriors’ organization for orchestrating the heartfelt reception, despite he is wearing Mavericks jersey. Reflecting on the night, he said, “It was a cool moment to feel the energy from the fans. Especially all the chatter I heard, it was all positive. It just means a lot to myself because I really enjoyed my time here, and I left it all out on the floor.”

Klay Thompson #31 of the Dallas Mavericks hugs former teammate Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors after their game at Chase Center on November 12, 2024 in San Francisco, California. This is Thompson’s first game back in Golden State after he was traded to Dallas after last season.

Stephen Curry reflects on Thompson’s homecoming

Curry, one of Thompson’s closest allies during their championship runs, shared his thoughts on the emotional return. “That’s my guy, my brother for 13 years, there was a lot of back-and-forth, some competitive, some fun, but we all focused on playing hard and enjoying the moment.”

Curry also admitted he got emotional watching the tribute video. “I stayed in the tunnel for part of it. I knew I’d get too emotional if I watched it out there, so I tried to shield myself a bit,” he confessed.

Draymond Green got honest on Thompson

While emotions ran high, Draymond Green emphasized the importance of the game itself, which marked the Warriors’ first NBA Cup win. “We just wanted to win. It wasn’t really about Klay winning or losing,” Green said.

However, Green didn’t shy away from reflecting on Thompson’s role in shaping the Warriors’ legacy. “You don’t win four championships without that competitive fire, and Klay has always had it. He’s as much a part of building this team as Steph and me.”

Green also shared a light-hearted take on his friendship with Thompson. “You ever tried to keep it in touch with Klay? It’s a very one-sided thing,” Green joked. “The love is there, but I’ll catch up with him after the season—probably in L.A. I’m not adding gray hairs chasing him down during the season.”